Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,293 New Cases, No Deaths

1,293 new cases;

0 new deaths; 2 added to the system

8,747 total deaths;

1,127 hospitalized patients, 315 in ICU

× Expand Wisconsin Covid cases graph 11.15.21

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,293 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,862 new cases per day in the last week.

Data is not available for cases on this date last year.

× Expand Wisconsin Covid deaths graph 11.15.21

There were no new deaths, but 2 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,747. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 139 new confirmed cases reported and have been 156,078 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 372 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,662 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.