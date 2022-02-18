Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,298 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,298 new cases;

1 new deaths; 12 total added to the system

11,724 total deaths;

729 hospitalized patients, 149 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,298 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,371 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 767 new cases, and a 7-day average of 630 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, but 12 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,724. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 155 new confirmed cases reported and have been 265,480 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 166 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,066 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.