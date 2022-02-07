Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,305 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

1,305 new cases;

2 new deaths; 2 total added to the system

11,387 total deaths;

1,251 hospitalized patients, 232 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,305 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,363 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 548 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,027 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, and the only ones added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,387. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 135 new confirmed cases reported and have been 263,328 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 404 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,005 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.