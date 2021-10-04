Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,478 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,478 new cases;

No new deaths; 15 total added to the system

8,041 total deaths;

1,165 hospitalized patients, 311 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,478 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,508 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 1,677 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,389 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and 15 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,041. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 429 new confirmed cases reported and have been 130,868 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 336 cases per day. 11 of the deaths added to the system were reported in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,505 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.