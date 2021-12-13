Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,545 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,545 new cases;

No new deaths; 5 added to the system

9,381 total deaths;

1,714 hospitalized patients, 443 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,545 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,457 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,017 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,446 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but 5 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,381. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 434 new confirmed cases reported and have been 168,143 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 551 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,726 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.