Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,586 New Cases, No New Deaths

1,586 new cases;

No new deaths; 30 total added to the system

11,701 total deaths;

770 hospitalized patients, 158 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,586 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,493 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 724 new cases, and a 7-day average of 658 cases.

There were no new deaths, but 30 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,701. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 228 new confirmed cases reported and have been 265,480 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 174 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,062 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.