Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,602 New Cases, No Deaths

1,602 new cases;

No new deaths; 14 total added to the system

11,654 total deaths;

814 hospitalized patients, 161 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,602 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,629 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 659 new cases, and a 7-day average of 724 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and 14 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,654. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 176 new confirmed cases reported and have been 265,271 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 192 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,058 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.