Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,674 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,674 new cases;

1 new death; 2 added to the system

8,860 total deaths;

1,229 hospitalized patients, 344 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,674 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,120 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,006 new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,835 cases.

There were 1 new death, and 2 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,860. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 168 new confirmed cases reported and have been 158,453 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 350 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,679 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.