Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,851 New Cases, 3 Deaths

1,851 new cases;

3 new deaths; 21 total added to the system

8,442 total deaths;

899 hospitalized patients, 271 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,851 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,825 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,813 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,915 new cases per day at that time.

There were 3 deaths, but 21 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,442. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 159 new confirmed cases reported and have been 136,906 total cases in the county since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 190 cases per day. 17 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,554 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.