Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,863 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,863 new cases;

1 new death; 4 added to the system

8,973 total deaths;

1,432 hospitalized patients, 391 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,863 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,622 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,477 new cases, and a 7-day average of 4,179 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one death, and 4 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,973. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 196 new confirmed cases reported and have been 160,864 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 349 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,691 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.