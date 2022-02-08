Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,935 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,935 new cases;

1 new death; 53 total added to the system

11,450 total deaths;

1,207 hospitalized patients, 228 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,207 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,142 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 548 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,027 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 1 new deaths, and 53 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,450. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 260 new confirmed cases reported and have been 263,555 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 387 cases per day. 15 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,023 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.