Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 10,277 New Cases, 3 Deaths

10,277 new cases;

3 new deaths; 26 added to the system

10,407 total deaths;

2,278 hospitalized patients, 488 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 10,277 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 9,675 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,272 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,612 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 3 new deaths, but 26 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,407. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 2,069 new confirmed cases reported and have been 220,055 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 2,045 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,857 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.