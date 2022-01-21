Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 11,628 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

11,628 new cases;

1 new death; 27 added to the system

10,755 total deaths;

2,021 hospitalized patients, 425 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 11,628 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 17,586 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,032 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,688 cases.

There was one new death, and 27 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 10,755. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 1,152 new confirmed cases reported and have been 254,060 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 3,771 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,886 since the beginning of the pandemic.

