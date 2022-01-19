Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 12,909 New Cases, 4 Deaths

Summary:

12,909 new cases;

4 new deaths; 65 added to the system

10,648 total deaths;

2,222 hospitalized patients, 465 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 12,909 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 18,473 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,506 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,801 cases.

There were 4 new deaths, and 65 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,648. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 1,487 new confirmed cases reported and have been 250,909 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 4,129 cases per day. 4 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,879 since the beginning of the pandemic.

