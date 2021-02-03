Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 14 New Deaths in Wisconsin

Summary:
- 1,177 new cases;
- 16,966 active cases;
- 14 new deaths;
- 5,951 total deaths;
- 637 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,270 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 14 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 23 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,951.
There are 16,966 active cases (3.1%) out of 545,437 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.8% of all cases (522,361 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 637 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 173 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 208 new cases have brought the total cases to 95,463. The 7-day average in the county is 209. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,151 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (450), Racine (300), Kenosha (277), Dane (251), Brown (197), Outagamie (183), Winnebago (170), Marathon (169), Dodge (147), Rock (145), Washington (124), Sheboygan (122), Walworth (119), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (98), Fond du Lac (84), Chippewa (83), Grant (79), La Crosse (74), Ozaukee (72), Jefferson (71) and Barron (71).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1515 | 11
Ashland
1149 | 16
Barron
5147 | 71
Bayfield
1042 | 18
Brown
29494 | 197
Buffalo
1283 | 7
Burnett
1113 | 23
Calumet
5282 | 39
Chippewa
6863 | 83
Clark
3106 | 56
Columbia
4856 | 46
Crawford
1641 | 16
Dane
38164 | 251
Dodge
11185 | 147
Door
2362 | 18
Douglas
3603 | 18
Dunn
4096 | 26
Eau Claire
10637 | 98
Florence
427 | 12
Fond du Lac
11605 | 84
Forest
913 | 22
Grant
4525 | 79
Green
2774 | 13
Green Lake
1497 | 17
Iowa
1800 | 9
Iron
476 | 19
Jackson
2552 | 22
Jefferson
7614 | 71
Juneau
2900 | 17
Kenosha
14334 | 277
Kewaunee
2364 | 26
La Crosse
11815 | 74
Lafayette
1382 | 7
Langlade
1899 | 31
Lincoln
2818 | 55
Manitowoc
6979 | 60
Marathon
13347 | 169
Marinette
3917 | 61
Marquette
1283 | 22
Menominee
786 | 11
Milwaukee
95463 | 1151
Monroe
4115 | 30
Oconto
4168 | 47
Oneida
3223 | 57
Outagamie
18507 | 183
Ozaukee
7389 | 72
Pepin
782 | 7
Pierce
3349 | 33
Polk
3621 | 42
Portage
6213 | 60
Price
1114 | 7
Racine
19901 | 300
Richland
1234 | 13
Rock
13840 | 145
Rusk
1234 | 15
Sauk
5100 | 37
Sawyer
1425 | 17
Shawano
4513 | 69
Sheboygan
12491 | 122
St. Croix
6161 | 41
Taylor
1759 | 20
Trempealeau
3292 | 36
Vernon
1752 | 34
Vilas
1982 | 32
Walworth
8629 | 119
Washburn
1240 | 18
Washington
13350 | 124
Waukesha
39302 | 450
Waupaca
4636 | 108
Waushara
2051 | 26
Winnebago
16597 | 170
Wood
6459 | 67