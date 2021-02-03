Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 14 New Deaths in Wisconsin

Summary:

1,177 new cases;

16,966 active cases;

14 new deaths;

5,951 total deaths;

637 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,270 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 14 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 23 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,951.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 16,966 active cases (3.1%) out of 545,437 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.8% of all cases (522,361 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 637 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 173 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 208 new cases have brought the total cases to 95,463. The 7-day average in the county is 209. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,151 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (450), Racine (300), Kenosha (277), Dane (251), Brown (197), Outagamie (183), Winnebago (170), Marathon (169), Dodge (147), Rock (145), Washington (124), Sheboygan (122), Walworth (119), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (98), Fond du Lac (84), Chippewa (83), Grant (79), La Crosse (74), Ozaukee (72), Jefferson (71) and Barron (71).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1515 | 11

Ashland

1149 | 16

Barron

5147 | 71

Bayfield

1042 | 18

Brown

29494 | 197

Buffalo

1283 | 7

Burnett

1113 | 23

Calumet

5282 | 39

Chippewa

6863 | 83

Clark

3106 | 56

Columbia

4856 | 46

Crawford

1641 | 16

Dane

38164 | 251

Dodge

11185 | 147

Door

2362 | 18

Douglas

3603 | 18

Dunn

4096 | 26

Eau Claire

10637 | 98

Florence

427 | 12

Fond du Lac

11605 | 84

Forest

913 | 22

Grant

4525 | 79

Green

2774 | 13

Green Lake

1497 | 17

Iowa

1800 | 9

Iron

476 | 19

Jackson

2552 | 22

Jefferson

7614 | 71

Juneau

2900 | 17

Kenosha

14334 | 277

Kewaunee

2364 | 26

La Crosse

11815 | 74

Lafayette

1382 | 7

Langlade

1899 | 31

Lincoln

2818 | 55

Manitowoc

6979 | 60

Marathon

13347 | 169

Marinette

3917 | 61

Marquette

1283 | 22

Menominee

786 | 11

Milwaukee

95463 | 1151

Monroe

4115 | 30

Oconto

4168 | 47

Oneida

3223 | 57

Outagamie

18507 | 183

Ozaukee

7389 | 72

Pepin

782 | 7

Pierce

3349 | 33

Polk

3621 | 42

Portage

6213 | 60

Price

1114 | 7

Racine

19901 | 300

Richland

1234 | 13

Rock

13840 | 145

Rusk

1234 | 15

Sauk

5100 | 37

Sawyer

1425 | 17

Shawano

4513 | 69

Sheboygan

12491 | 122

St. Croix

6161 | 41

Taylor

1759 | 20

Trempealeau

3292 | 36

Vernon

1752 | 34

Vilas

1982 | 32

Walworth

8629 | 119

Washburn

1240 | 18

Washington

13350 | 124

Waukesha

39302 | 450

Waupaca

4636 | 108

Waushara

2051 | 26

Winnebago

16597 | 170

Wood

6459 | 67