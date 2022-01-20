Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 15,486 New Cases, 5 Deaths

Summary:

15,486 new cases;

5 new deaths; 38 added to the system

10,689 total deaths;

2,099 hospitalized patients, 445 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 15,486 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 18,836 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,134 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,719 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 5 new deaths, and 38 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,689. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 2,034 new confirmed cases reported and have been 252,921 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 4,116 cases per day. 3 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,882 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.