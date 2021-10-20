Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,066 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

2,066 new cases;

1 new death; 22 total added to the system

8,293 total deaths;

1,069 hospitalized patients, 319 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,923 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 4,382 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,400 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were one new death, but 22 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,293. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 229 new confirmed cases reported and have been 135,804 total cases since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 214 cases per day. 2 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,535 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.