Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,123 New Cases, No Deaths

2,123 new cases;

No new deaths; 7 total added to the system

11,556 total deaths;

1,052 hospitalized patients, 204 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,123 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,337 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 962 new cases, and a 7-day average of 821 cases.

There were no new deaths, and 7 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,556. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 212 new confirmed cases reported and have been 264,532 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 292 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,042 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.