Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,215 New Cases, No Deaths

2,215 new cases;

No new deaths; 8 total added to the system

8,483 total deaths;

897 hospitalized patients, 279 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,215 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,852 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 5,562 new confirmed cases, with an average of 4,411 new cases per day at that time.

There were no new deaths, but 8 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,483. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 270 new confirmed cases reported and have been 137,326 total cases in the county since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 189 cases per day. 2 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,559 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.