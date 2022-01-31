Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,491 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,491 new cases;

No new deaths; 1 added to the system

11,134 total deaths;

1,579 hospitalized patients, 318 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,491 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,926 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,030 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,323 cases.

There were no new deaths, but one death added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,134. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 227 new confirmed cases reported and have been 260,580 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 587 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,960 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.