Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,501 New Cases, No Deaths

2,501 new cases;

0 new deaths; 10 added to the system

9,928 total deaths;

1,600 hospitalized patients, 411 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,501 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,375 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,279 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,928 cases.

There were no new deaths, but 10 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,928. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 664 new confirmed cases reported and have been 178,071 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 879 cases per day. 6 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,791 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.