Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,508 New Cases, One Death

2,508 new cases;

1 new death; 16 total added to the system

11,533 total deaths;

1,120 hospitalized patients, 228 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,508 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,537 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,182 new cases, and a 7-day average of 863 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, and 16 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,533. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 350 new confirmed cases reported and have been 264,314 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 325 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,036 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.