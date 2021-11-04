Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,801 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

2,801 new cases;

1 new death; 21 added to the system

8,580 total deaths;

927 hospitalized patients, 264 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,801 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,996 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 5,891 new confirmed cases, with an average of 4,954 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, and 21 additional deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,580. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 222 new confirmed cases reported and have been 152,812 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 212 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,636 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.