Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,953 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

2,953 new cases;

2 new deaths; 18 total added to the system

11,483 total deaths;

1,137 hospitalized patients, 220 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,953 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,864 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 812 new cases, and a 7-day average of 912 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, and 18 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,483. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 482 new confirmed cases reported and have been 263,989 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 367 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,029 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.