Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,233 New Cases, No Deaths

2,233 new cases;

0 new deaths; 15 total added to the system

8,267 total deaths;

1,070 hospitalized patients, 308 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,233 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,977 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 4,383 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,266 new cases per day at that time.

There were no new deaths, but 15 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,267. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 124 new confirmed cases reported and have been 135,575 total cases since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 229 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,553 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.