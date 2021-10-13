Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,370 New Cases, 3 Deaths

Summary:

2,370 new cases;

3 new deaths; 25 total added to the system

8,217 total deaths;

1,156 hospitalized patients, 304 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,370 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,318 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,165 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,835 new cases per day at that time.

There were 3 new deaths, but 25 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,217. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 338 new confirmed cases reported and have been 147,759 total cases since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 328 cases per day. 2 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,587 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.