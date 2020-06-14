Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 240 New Cases; One Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

240 new positive tests for COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 22,758.

One new death has been reported—the first COVID-19 related death in Green County—bringing the statewide total to 692.

A total of 9,207 test results were returned in the last day. The percent of positive cases for the day was 2.6 percent.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 73 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,055 beds available) and using 35 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 240 new positive test results for COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 22,758 cases.

There are currently 5,507 active cases within the state or about 24 percent of the total cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 16,558 of the cases or about 73 percent of cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive.

The state reported the loss of one additional life as a result of COVID-19. It's the first COVID-19 related death in Green County, bringing the statewide total to 692. Two weeks ago, there was a clear spike in deaths with as many as 22 reported in a day and a total of 90 in a seven day period from May 27-June 2. In the past week, about half as many deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 289 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 126 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure is trending in the right direction. 184 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

101 of the state's 289 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (35 percent). This is up slightly from yesterday's total of 99. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

(click here to zoom in)

9,207 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours. The state averaged 10,489 tests per day in the last week. The lab capacity of the state continues to rise. There is concern among Milwaukee County health officials that the number of people seeking tests is down in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 66 active labs with a daily capacity of 16,668 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.6 percent, which is up from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 8 Ashland: 3 Barron: 25 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,469 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 86 Chippewa: 62 Clark: 50 Columbia: 56 Crawford: 27 Dane: 956 Dodge: 423 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 137 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 262 Forest: 34 Grant: 107 Green: 75 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 17 Iron: 2 Jackson: 21 Jefferson: 158 Juneau: 25 Kenosha: 1,356 Kewaunee: 37 La Crosse: 116 Lafayette: 41 Langlade: 5 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 45 Marathon: 82 Marinette: 39 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 9,511 Monroe: 32 Oconto: 44 Oneida: 16 Outagamie: 337 Ozaukee: 193 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 54 Polk: 37 Portage: 75 Price: 2 Racine: 1,989 Richland: 14 Rock: 754 Rusk: 10 Sauk: 85 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 63 Sheboygan: 157 St. Croix: 111 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 57 Vernon: 24 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 471 Washburn: 3 Washington: 290 Waukesha: 904 Waupaca: 78 Waushara: 16 Winnebago: 518 Wood: 21 Total: 22,758 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 30 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 36 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 350 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 54 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 Walworth: 17 Washington: 11 Waukesha: 34 Waupaca: 3 Winnebago: 9 Wood: 1 Total: 691

