Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,534 New Cases, 6 New Deaths

2,534 new cases;

68,774 active cases;

6 new deaths;

3,313 total deaths;

1,845 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,534 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,209 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 68,774 active cases (17.8%) out of 387,235 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 6 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 43 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,313.

The patients recovered in about 81.4% of all cases (315,086 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 21 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,845 hospitalized patients, of which 395 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 388 new cases have brought the total cases to 68,219. The 7-day average in the county is 806. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 736 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (197), Racine (164), Kenosha (142), Brown (137), Outagamie (126), Marathon (123), Winnebago (107), Waupaca (85), Rock (74), Dane (80), Dodge (71), Washington (70), Grant (62), Eau Claire (57), Sheboygan (54), Chippewa (51), Fond du Lac (50), Walworth (48), Shawano (47) and Barron (41).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,595 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

