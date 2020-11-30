Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,534 New Cases, 6 New Deaths

Summary:
- 2,534 new cases;
- 68,774 active cases;
- 6 new deaths;
- 3,313 total deaths;
- 1,845 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,534 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,209 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 68,774 active cases (17.8%) out of 387,235 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 6 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 43 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,313.
The patients recovered in about 81.4% of all cases (315,086 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 21 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,845 hospitalized patients, of which 395 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 388 new cases have brought the total cases to 68,219. The 7-day average in the county is 806. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 736 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (197), Racine (164), Kenosha (142), Brown (137), Outagamie (126), Marathon (123), Winnebago (107), Waupaca (85), Rock (74), Dane (80), Dodge (71), Washington (70), Grant (62), Eau Claire (57), Sheboygan (54), Chippewa (51), Fond du Lac (50), Walworth (48), Shawano (47) and Barron (41).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,595 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1040 | 7
Ashland
669 | 9
Barron
3619 | 41
Bayfield
680 | 13
Brown
22543 | 137
Buffalo
805 | 4
Burnett
772 | 12
Calumet
4059 | 25
Chippewa
4666 | 51
Clark
2154 | 38
Columbia
3480 | 12
Crawford
1222 | 7
Dane
27489 | 80
Dodge
8358 | 71
Door
1597 | 11
Douglas
2057 | 1
Dunn
2812 | 12
Eau Claire
7790 | 57
Florence
316 | 11
Fond du Lac
8451 | 50
Forest
727 | 17
Grant
3462 | 62
Green
1691 | 5
Green Lake
1184 | 6
Iowa
1286 | 5
Iron
351 | 10
Jackson
1717 | 4
Jefferson
5352 | 39
Juneau
1915 | 7
Kenosha
9306 | 142
Kewaunee
1689 | 16
La Crosse
8087 | 35
Lafayette
1084 | 3
Langlade
1531 | 26
Lincoln
1951 | 28
Manitowoc
4889 | 37
Marathon
9702 | 123
Marinette
2952 | 28
Marquette
1026 | 15
Menominee
557 | 8
Milwaukee
68219 | 736
Monroe
2615 | 13
Oconto
3139 | 27
Oneida
2309 | 34
Outagamie
13696 | 126
Ozaukee
4711 | 36
Pepin
473 | 2
Pierce
2160 | 17
Polk
2174 | 9
Portage
4680 | 36
Price
731 | 4
Racine
14099 | 164
Richland
871 | 13
Rock
9440 | 82
Rusk
872 | 7
Sauk
3578 | 18
Sawyer
906 | 7
Shawano
3690 | 47
Sheboygan
9125 | 54
St. Croix
4327 | 20
Taylor
1193 | 10
Trempealeau
2390 | 15
Vernon
1144 | 11
Vilas
1251 | 13
Walworth
5889 | 48
Washburn
692 | 3
Washington
8775 | 70
Waukesha
26238 | 197
Waupaca
3677 | 85
Waushara
1749 | 10
Winnebago
13154 | 107
Wood
4230 | 27
