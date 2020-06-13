Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 272 New Cases; Two Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Racine County has the highest rate of infection with just over 1 percent of the population testing positive. Milwaukee County's rate of infection is just under 1 percent.

There are 272 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 22,518 cases

A total of 11,309 test results were returned in the last day. The percent of positive cases for the day was 2.4 percent.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,953 beds available) and using 35 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

Two new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 691 deaths; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 272 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the state out of a total of 11,309 new test results in the last 24 hours (2.4 percent positive).

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

There are currently 285 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 126 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure is trending in the right direction. 172 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

99 of the state's 285 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (34.7 percent). This is up slightly from yesterday's total of 104. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

The state reported the loss of three additional lives associated with COVID-19. However, there was a data correction in Dane County bringing the death total there down by one to 30. That means only two deaths are in today's report. That brings the statewide total to 691 deaths.

11,309 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours. The state averaged 10,792 tests per day in the last week. We've smoothed this chart out by making the blue section a trailing 7-day average. This gives a better idea of how close the state is at the originally-stated goal of 85,000 tests per week.

The state has 66 active labs with a daily capacity of 16,668 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.4 percent, which is up from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 7 Ashland: 3 Barron: 24 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,458 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 86 Chippewa: 63 Clark: 50 Columbia: 56 Crawford: 26 Dane: 933 Dodge: 423 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 132 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 259 Forest: 34 Grant: 106 Green: 75 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 17 Iron: 2 Jackson: 21 Jefferson: 155 Juneau: 24 Kenosha: 1,343 Kewaunee: 37 La Crosse: 110 Lafayette: 41 Langlade: 5 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 42 Marathon: 79 Marinette: 39 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 9,418 Monroe: 30 Oconto: 44 Oneida: 14 Outagamie: 331 Ozaukee: 190 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 52 Polk: 36 Portage: 71 Price: 2 Racine: 1,986 Richland: 14 Rock: 752 Rusk: 9 Sauk: 86 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 62 Sheboygan: 147 St. Croix: 111 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 56 Vernon: 24 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 471 Washburn: 3 Washington: 290 Waukesha: 894 Waupaca: 71 Waushara: 16 Winnebago: 506 Wood: 17 Total: 22,518 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 30 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 36 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 350 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 54 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 Walworth: 17 Washington: 11 Waukesha: 34 Waupaca: 3 Winnebago: 9 Wood: 1 Total: 691

