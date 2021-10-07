Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2770 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,770 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,651 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,191 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,374 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, and 17 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,092. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 228 new confirmed cases reported and have been 132,296 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 411 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,509 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.