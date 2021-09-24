Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,778 New Cases,

Summary:

2,778 new cases;

16 new deaths added to the system;

7,912 total deaths;

1,072 hospitalized patients, 335 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,778 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,746 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 2,473 new confirmed cases, with an average of 1,896 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state added 16 new deaths to their system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 7,912. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 183 new confirmed cases reported and have been 127,301 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 495 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,524 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.