Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,162 New Cases, No Deaths

3,162 new cases;

0 new deaths; 18 added to the system

8,722 total deaths;

1,062 hospitalized patients, 285 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,162 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,649 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 7,530 new confirmed cases, with an average of 6,193 new cases per day at that time.

There were no new deaths, but 18 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,722. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 392 new confirmed cases reported and have been 155,325 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 312 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,658 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.