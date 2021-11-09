Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,229 New Cases, 1 Death

Summary:

3,229 new cases;

1 new death; 23 added to the system

8,652 total deaths;

1,029 hospitalized patients, 283 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,229 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,295 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 7,080 new confirmed cases, with an average of 5,778 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was 1 new death, and 23 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,652. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 495 new confirmed cases reported and have been 153,987 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 243 cases per day. 7 of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,652 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.