Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,300 New Cases, One Death

3,300 new cases;

1 new deaths; 39 added to the system

11,207 total deaths;

1,498 hospitalized patients, 312 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,300 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,562 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,081 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,271 cases.

There was one new death, but 39 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,207. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 377 new confirmed cases reported and have been 260,922 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 547 cases per day. 3 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,982 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.