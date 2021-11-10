Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,370 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

3,370 new cases;

0 new deaths; 21 added to the system

8,688 total deaths;

1,071 hospitalized patients, 277 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,370 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,453 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 7,087 new confirmed cases, with an average of 5,952 new cases per day at that time.

There were no new deaths, but 21 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,688. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 535 new confirmed cases reported and have been 153,987 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 235 cases per day. 8 of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,652 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.