Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,484 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

3,484 new cases;

No new deaths; 24 added to the system

11,334 total deaths;

1,348 hospitalized patients, 277 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,484 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,147 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,254 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,191 cases.

There were no new deaths, but 24 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,334. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 435 new confirmed cases reported and have been 262,587 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 480 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,994 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.