Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,519 New Cases, 0 Deaths

3,519 new cases;

0 new deaths; 33 added to the system

9,237 total deaths;

1,611 hospitalized patients, 418 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,519 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,155 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,477 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,836 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 0 deaths, but 33 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,237. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 521 new confirmed cases reported and have been 165,151 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 445 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,712 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to several testing sites in the area, Curative has launched a new PCR testing site. Curative's testing site is located at Greenfield Park (2028 S 124th St, West Allis, WI 53227) on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8am - 3pm and at no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.