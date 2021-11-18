Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,604 New Cases, 4 Deaths

Summary:

3,604 new cases;

4 new deaths; 20 added to the system

8,833 total deaths;

1,233 hospitalized patients, 327 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,604 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,963 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 6,693 new cases, and a 7-day average of 6,380 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 4 new deaths, but 20 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,833. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 389 new confirmed cases reported and have been 156,899 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 335 cases per day. 5 of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,674 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.