Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,633 New Cases, 17 Deaths

3,633 new cases;

17 new deaths;

7,854 total deaths;

1,085 hospitalized patients, 332 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,633 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,967 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 1,251 new confirmed cases, with an average of 1,768 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state reported 17 new deaths, keeping the total Wisconsin death toll at 7,854.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 707 new confirmed cases reported and have been 138,564 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 513 cases per day. There were 6 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,523 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.