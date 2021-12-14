Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,847 New Cases, 3 Deaths

Summary:

3,847 new cases;

3 new deaths; 38 added to the system

9,431 total deaths;

1,690 hospitalized patients, 427 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,847 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,659 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,401 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,355 cases.

There were 3 new deaths, but 38 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,431. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 667 new confirmed cases reported and have been 168,798 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 595 cases per day. 14 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,742 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.