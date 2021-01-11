Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 38 Deaths During the Weekend, 5 Deaths Monday

Summary:
- 1,456 new cases;
- 28,218 active cases;
- 5 new deaths;
- 5,162 total deaths;
- 1,017 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,456 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,915 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 5 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 40 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,162.
Over the weekend, there were 4,878 new cases and 38 new deaths; 36 deaths occurred on Saturday, 2 on Sunday.
There are 28,218 active cases (5.6%) out of 508,346 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.4% of all cases (474,830 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,017 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 221 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 218 new cases have brought the total cases to 89,157. The 7-day average in the county is 472. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 995 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (373), Racine (268), Kenosha (241), Dane (211), Brown (168), Outagamie (164), Marathon (161), Winnebago (159), Dodge (126), Rock (122), Walworth (105), Washington (103), Waupaca (100), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (87), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (71), Chippewa (70), La Crosse (63), Shawano (61) and Jefferson (60).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1393 | 11
Ashland
1061 | 16
Barron
4737 | 58
Bayfield
974 | 18
Brown
27542 | 168
Buffalo
1092 | 7
Burnett
1039 | 21
Calumet
4918 | 37
Chippewa
6295 | 70
Clark
2924 | 54
Columbia
4475 | 33
Crawford
1594 | 13
Dane
35526 | 211
Dodge
10724 | 126
Door
2170 | 15
Douglas
3279 | 17
Dunn
3716 | 25
Eau Claire
9809 | 87
Florence
409 | 12
Fond du Lac
10983 | 71
Forest
888 | 22
Grant
4263 | 77
Green
2459 | 10
Green Lake
1425 | 14
Iowa
1728 | 8
Iron
434 | 18
Jackson
2468 | 18
Jefferson
7066 | 60
Juneau
2685 | 11
Kenosha
13110 | 241
Kewaunee
2172 | 24
La Crosse
10775 | 63
Lafayette
1296 | 6
Langlade
1840 | 30
Lincoln
2652 | 49
Manitowoc
6491 | 55
Marathon
12561 | 161
Marinette
3697 | 51
Marquette
1198 | 20
Menominee
750 | 10
Milwaukee
89157 | 995
Monroe
3712 | 25
Oconto
3979 | 41
Oneida
2956 | 47
Outagamie
17146 | 164
Ozaukee
6730 | 58
Pepin
723 | 6
Pierce
3118 | 30
Polk
3278 | 29
Portage
5819 | 54
Price
983 | 6
Racine
18636 | 268
Richland
1171 | 13
Rock
12847 | 122
Rusk
1162 | 14
Sauk
4760 | 32
Sawyer
1295 | 17
Shawano
4320 | 61
Sheboygan
11900 | 96
St. Croix
5704 | 32
Taylor
1661 | 14
Trempealeau
3123 | 30
Vernon
1635 | 32
Vilas
1738 | 28
Walworth
8118 | 105
Washburn
1104 | 15
Washington
12424 | 103
Waukesha
36535 | 373
Waupaca
4325 | 100
Waushara
1962 | 20
Winnebago
15744 | 159
Wood
5963 | 55