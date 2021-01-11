Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 38 Deaths During the Weekend, 5 Deaths Monday

Summary:

1,456 new cases;

28,218 active cases;

5 new deaths;

5,162 total deaths;

1,017 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,456 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,915 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 5 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 40 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,162.

Over the weekend, there were 4,878 new cases and 38 new deaths; 36 deaths occurred on Saturday, 2 on Sunday.

There are 28,218 active cases (5.6%) out of 508,346 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.4% of all cases (474,830 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,017 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 221 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 218 new cases have brought the total cases to 89,157. The 7-day average in the county is 472. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 995 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (373), Racine (268), Kenosha (241), Dane (211), Brown (168), Outagamie (164), Marathon (161), Winnebago (159), Dodge (126), Rock (122), Walworth (105), Washington (103), Waupaca (100), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (87), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (71), Chippewa (70), La Crosse (63), Shawano (61) and Jefferson (60).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1393 | 11

Ashland

1061 | 16

Barron

4737 | 58

Bayfield

974 | 18

Brown

27542 | 168

Buffalo

1092 | 7

Burnett

1039 | 21

Calumet

4918 | 37

Chippewa

6295 | 70

Clark

2924 | 54

Columbia

4475 | 33

Crawford

1594 | 13

Dane

35526 | 211

Dodge

10724 | 126

Door

2170 | 15

Douglas

3279 | 17

Dunn

3716 | 25

Eau Claire

9809 | 87

Florence

409 | 12

Fond du Lac

10983 | 71

Forest

888 | 22

Grant

4263 | 77

Green

2459 | 10

Green Lake

1425 | 14

Iowa

1728 | 8

Iron

434 | 18

Jackson

2468 | 18

Jefferson

7066 | 60

Juneau

2685 | 11

Kenosha

13110 | 241

Kewaunee

2172 | 24

La Crosse

10775 | 63

Lafayette

1296 | 6

Langlade

1840 | 30

Lincoln

2652 | 49

Manitowoc

6491 | 55

Marathon

12561 | 161

Marinette

3697 | 51

Marquette

1198 | 20

Menominee

750 | 10

Milwaukee

89157 | 995

Monroe

3712 | 25

Oconto

3979 | 41

Oneida

2956 | 47

Outagamie

17146 | 164

Ozaukee

6730 | 58

Pepin

723 | 6

Pierce

3118 | 30

Polk

3278 | 29

Portage

5819 | 54

Price

983 | 6

Racine

18636 | 268

Richland

1171 | 13

Rock

12847 | 122

Rusk

1162 | 14

Sauk

4760 | 32

Sawyer

1295 | 17

Shawano

4320 | 61

Sheboygan

11900 | 96

St. Croix

5704 | 32

Taylor

1661 | 14

Trempealeau

3123 | 30

Vernon

1635 | 32

Vilas

1738 | 28

Walworth

8118 | 105

Washburn

1104 | 15

Washington

12424 | 103

Waukesha

36535 | 373

Waupaca

4325 | 100

Waushara

1962 | 20

Winnebago

15744 | 159

Wood

5963 | 55