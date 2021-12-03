Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,521 New Cases, 8 Deaths

Summary:

4,521 new cases;

8 new deaths; 26 added to the system

9,128 total deaths;

1,457 hospitalized patients, 393 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,521 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,548 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,894 new cases, and a 7-day average of 4,119 cases.

There were 8 deaths, but 26 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,128. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 632 new confirmed cases reported and have been 163,297 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 454 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,704 since the beginning of the pandemic.

