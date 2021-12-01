Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,534 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

4,534 new cases;

2 new deaths; 31 added to the system

9,052 total deaths;

1,406 hospitalized patients, 408 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Deparment of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,534 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,796 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,863 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,661 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 deaths, but 31 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,052. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 558 new confirmed cases reported and have been 162,060 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 367 cases per day. 3 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,699 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.