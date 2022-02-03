Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,781 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

4,781 new cases;

1 new death; 19 added to the system

11,293 total deaths;

1,387 hospitalized patients, 278 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,781 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,679 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,248 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,261 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, but 19 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,293. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 618 new confirmed cases reported and have been 262,148 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 516 cases per day. Three of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,990 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.