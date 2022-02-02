Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,916 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

4,916 new cases;

1 new death; 26 added to the system

11,254 total deaths;

1,442 hospitalized patients, 296 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,916 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,162 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,248 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,261 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, but 26 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,254. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 610 new confirmed cases reported and have been 261,516 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 526 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,984 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.