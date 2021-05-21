Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 406 New Cases, 8 New Deaths

Summary:

406 new cases;

6,522 active cases;

8 new deaths;

6,986 total deaths;

262 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 406 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 373 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 8 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 6,986.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There are 6,522 active cases (1.1%) out of 607,992 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.8% of all cases (594,186 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 262 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 76 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 112 new cases have brought the total cases to 106,654. The 7-day average in the county is 78. Milwaukee County reported one new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,324 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (535), Racine (354), Kenosha (309), Dane (307), Brown (244), Outagamie (207), Winnebago (197), Marathon (188), Rock (174), Dodge (165), Washington (154), Sheboygan (143), Walworth (137), Waupaca (120), Fond du Lac (111), Jefferson (110), Eau Claire (107), Chippewa (94), Ozaukee (89), La Crosse (87), Grant (85), Barron (82), Wood (80), Shawano (73), Oneida (71) and Manitowoc (71).

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).