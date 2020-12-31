Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 41 New Deaths

Summary:
- 3,810 new cases;
- 28,607 active cases;
- 41 new deaths;
- 4,859 total deaths;
- 1,046 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,810 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,101 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 41 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 26 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,859.
There are 28,607 active cases (5.9%) out of 481,102 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93% of all cases (447,500 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,046 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 237 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 498 new cases have brought the total cases to 84,711. The 7-day average in the county is 325. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 983 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (344), Racine (249), Kenosha (216), Dane (182), Brown (161), Marathon (160), Outagamie (158), Winnebago (149), Dodge (122), Rock (115), Waupaca (98), Washington (97), Walworth (94), Sheboygan (93), Grant (77), Eau Claire (76), Fond du Lac (67) and Chippewa (65).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1306 | 11
Ashland
1005 | 16
Barron
4472 | 57
Bayfield
932 | 18
Brown
26290 | 161
Monroe
3453 | 25
Oconto
3768 | 38
Oneida
2791 | 47
Buffalo
979 | 7
Burnett
993 | 19
Outagamie
16143 | 158
Calumet
4668 | 35
Chippewa
5902 | 65
Ozaukee
6334 | 51
Pepin
674 | 5
Pierce
2920 | 30
Polk
3031 | 23
Portage
5543 | 51
Price
943 | 5
Racine
17511 | 249
Clark
2795 | 51
Columbia
4205 | 32
Crawford
1550 | 12
Dane
33313 | 182
Richland
1096 | 13
Rock
12129 | 115
Dodge
10387 | 122
Rusk
1106 | 13
Door
2033 | 13
Douglas
3084 | 17
Dunn
3514 | 23
Eau Claire
9259 | 76
Florence
397 | 12
Fond du Lac
10433 | 67
Forest
853 | 22
Grant
4096 | 77
Green
2333 | 10
Green Lake
1389 | 10
Iowa
1670 | 7
Iron
419 | 17
Jackson
2365 | 18
Jefferson
6602 | 57
Juneau
2457 | 10
Kenosha
12312 | 216
Kewaunee
2068 | 24
La Crosse
10125 | 57
Lafayette
1243 | 5
Langlade
1795 | 30
Lincoln
2464 | 45
Manitowoc
6076 | 51
Marathon
11950 | 160
Marinette
3543 | 45
Marquette
1153 | 18
Menominee
716 | 10
Milwaukee
84711 | 983
Sauk
4496 | 27
Sawyer
1218 | 11
Shawano
4188 | 57
Sheboygan
11316 | 93
St. Croix
5419 | 27
Taylor
1592 | 14
Trempealeau
2975 | 29
Vernon
1538 | 30
Vilas
1602 | 21
Walworth
7652 | 94
Washburn
1031 | 12
Washington
11710 | 97
Waukesha
34234 | 344
Waupaca
4132 | 98
Waushara
1914 | 17
Winnebago
15119 | 149
Wood
5667 | 48