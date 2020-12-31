Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 41 New Deaths

Summary:

3,810 new cases;

28,607 active cases;

41 new deaths;

4,859 total deaths;

1,046 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,810 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,101 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 41 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 26 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,859.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 28,607 active cases (5.9%) out of 481,102 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93% of all cases (447,500 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,046 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 237 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 498 new cases have brought the total cases to 84,711. The 7-day average in the county is 325. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 983 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (344), Racine (249), Kenosha (216), Dane (182), Brown (161), Marathon (160), Outagamie (158), Winnebago (149), Dodge (122), Rock (115), Waupaca (98), Washington (97), Walworth (94), Sheboygan (93), Grant (77), Eau Claire (76), Fond du Lac (67) and Chippewa (65).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1306 | 11

Ashland

1005 | 16

Barron

4472 | 57

Bayfield

932 | 18

Brown

26290 | 161

Monroe

3453 | 25

Oconto

3768 | 38

Oneida

2791 | 47

Buffalo

979 | 7

Burnett

993 | 19

Outagamie

16143 | 158

Calumet

4668 | 35

Chippewa

5902 | 65

Ozaukee

6334 | 51

Pepin

674 | 5

Pierce

2920 | 30

Polk

3031 | 23

Portage

5543 | 51

Price

943 | 5

Racine

17511 | 249

Clark

2795 | 51

Columbia

4205 | 32

Crawford

1550 | 12

Dane

33313 | 182

Richland

1096 | 13

Rock

12129 | 115

Dodge

10387 | 122

Rusk

1106 | 13

Door

2033 | 13

Douglas

3084 | 17

Dunn

3514 | 23

Eau Claire

9259 | 76

Florence

397 | 12

Fond du Lac

10433 | 67

Forest

853 | 22

Grant

4096 | 77

Green

2333 | 10

Green Lake

1389 | 10

Iowa

1670 | 7

Iron

419 | 17

Jackson

2365 | 18

Jefferson

6602 | 57

Juneau

2457 | 10

Kenosha

12312 | 216

Kewaunee

2068 | 24

La Crosse

10125 | 57

Lafayette

1243 | 5

Langlade

1795 | 30

Lincoln

2464 | 45

Manitowoc

6076 | 51

Marathon

11950 | 160

Marinette

3543 | 45

Marquette

1153 | 18

Menominee

716 | 10

Milwaukee

84711 | 983

Sauk

4496 | 27

Sawyer

1218 | 11

Shawano

4188 | 57

Sheboygan

11316 | 93

St. Croix

5419 | 27

Taylor

1592 | 14

Trempealeau

2975 | 29

Vernon

1538 | 30

Vilas

1602 | 21

Walworth

7652 | 94

Washburn

1031 | 12

Washington

11710 | 97

Waukesha

34234 | 344

Waupaca

4132 | 98

Waushara

1914 | 17

Winnebago

15119 | 149

Wood

5667 | 48