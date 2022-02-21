Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 443 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

443 new cases;

No new deaths

11,739 total deaths;

689 hospitalized patients, 138 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 443 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,135 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 387 new cases, and a 7-day average of 612 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and none added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,739. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 46 new confirmed cases reported and have been 265,836 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 145 cases per day. The death toll in Milwaukee County is at 2,069 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.