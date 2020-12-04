Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,847 New Cases, 63 New Deaths

Summary:
- 4,847 new cases;
- 63,202 active cases;
- 63 new deaths;
- 3,625 total deaths;
- 1,660 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,847 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,102 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 63,202 active cases (15.6%) out of 404,555 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 63 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 53 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,625.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 83.5% of all cases (337,653 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that the number of hospitalized COVID patients has continued to decrease, bringing the total down to 1,660 hospitalized patients, of which 371 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The seven-day average of positive tests has been trending up again, reaching 32.7% according to preliminary data after falling below 28%.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 805 new cases have brought the total cases to 71,333. The 7-day average in the county is 756. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 770 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (222), Racine (188), Kenosha (156), Brown (146), Outagamie (134), Marathon (130), Winnebago (123), Dane (102), Rock (97), Waupaca (90), Dodge (78), Washington (74), Grant (64), Sheboygan (63), Eau Claire (59), Walworth (56), Chippewa (53), Fond du Lac (51) and Shawano (50).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,695 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1109 | 9
Ashland
764 | 10
Barron
3754 | 42
Bayfield
726 | 16
Brown
23267 | 146
Buffalo
845 | 5
Burnett
805 | 15
Calumet
4156 | 27
Chippewa
5051 | 53
Clark
2288 | 44
Columbia
3583 | 12
Crawford
1372 | 9
Dane
28610 | 102
Dodge
8761 | 78
Door
1645 | 11
Douglas
2211 | 6
Dunn
2931 | 14
Eau Claire
8039 | 59
Florence
339 | 12
Fond du Lac
8910 | 51
Forest
745 | 19
Grant
3591 | 64
Green
1806 | 5
Green Lake
1218 | 6
Iowa
1343 | 5
Iron
366 | 10
Jackson
1796 | 5
Jefferson
5589 | 40
Juneau
2009 | 7
Kenosha
9898 | 156
Kewaunee
1721 | 21
La Crosse
8556 | 39
Lafayette
1101 | 3
Langlade
1581 | 28
Lincoln
2013 | 34
Manitowoc
5086 | 37
Marathon
10109 | 130
Marinette
3056 | 30
Marquette
1047 | 15
Menominee
588 | 8
Milwaukee
71333 | 770
Monroe
2764 | 15
Oconto
3236 | 30
Oneida
2419 | 37
Outagamie
14100 | 134
Ozaukee
5015 | 39
Pepin
509 | 2
Pierce
2306 | 19
Polk
2315 | 17
Portage
4823 | 38
Price
783 | 5
Racine
14556 | 188
Richland
909 | 13
Rock
9809 | 97
Rusk
926 | 7
Sauk
3724 | 19
Sawyer
943 | 8
Shawano
3774 | 50
Sheboygan
9471 | 63
St. Croix
4507 | 22
Taylor
1274 | 10
Trempealeau
2533 | 22
Vernon
1223 | 12
Vilas
1327 | 13
Walworth
6299 | 56
Washburn
753 | 5
Washington
9335 | 74
Waukesha
27602 | 222
Waupaca
3758 | 90
Waushara
1781 | 10
Winnebago
13514 | 123
Wood
4549 | 32