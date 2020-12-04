Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,847 New Cases, 63 New Deaths

Summary:

4,847 new cases;

63,202 active cases;

63 new deaths;

3,625 total deaths;

1,660 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,847 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,102 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 63,202 active cases (15.6%) out of 404,555 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 63 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 53 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,625.

The patients recovered in about 83.5% of all cases (337,653 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that the number of hospitalized COVID patients has continued to decrease, bringing the total down to 1,660 hospitalized patients, of which 371 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The seven-day average of positive tests has been trending up again, reaching 32.7% according to preliminary data after falling below 28%.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 805 new cases have brought the total cases to 71,333. The 7-day average in the county is 756. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 770 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (222), Racine (188), Kenosha (156), Brown (146), Outagamie (134), Marathon (130), Winnebago (123), Dane (102), Rock (97), Waupaca (90), Dodge (78), Washington (74), Grant (64), Sheboygan (63), Eau Claire (59), Walworth (56), Chippewa (53), Fond du Lac (51) and Shawano (50).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,695 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1109 | 9

Ashland

764 | 10

Barron

3754 | 42

Bayfield

726 | 16

Brown

23267 | 146

Buffalo

845 | 5

Burnett

805 | 15

Calumet

4156 | 27

Chippewa

5051 | 53

Clark

2288 | 44

Columbia

3583 | 12

Crawford

1372 | 9

Dane

28610 | 102

Dodge

8761 | 78

Door

1645 | 11

Douglas

2211 | 6

Dunn

2931 | 14

Eau Claire

8039 | 59

Florence

339 | 12

Fond du Lac

8910 | 51

Forest

745 | 19

Grant

3591 | 64

Green

1806 | 5

Green Lake

1218 | 6

Iowa

1343 | 5

Iron

366 | 10

Jackson

1796 | 5

Jefferson

5589 | 40

Juneau

2009 | 7

Kenosha

9898 | 156

Kewaunee

1721 | 21

La Crosse

8556 | 39

Lafayette

1101 | 3

Langlade

1581 | 28

Lincoln

2013 | 34

Manitowoc

5086 | 37

Marathon

10109 | 130

Marinette

3056 | 30

Marquette

1047 | 15

Menominee

588 | 8

Milwaukee

71333 | 770

Monroe

2764 | 15

Oconto

3236 | 30

Oneida

2419 | 37

Outagamie

14100 | 134

Ozaukee

5015 | 39

Pepin

509 | 2

Pierce

2306 | 19

Polk

2315 | 17

Portage

4823 | 38

Price

783 | 5

Racine

14556 | 188

Richland

909 | 13

Rock

9809 | 97

Rusk

926 | 7

Sauk

3724 | 19

Sawyer

943 | 8

Shawano

3774 | 50

Sheboygan

9471 | 63

St. Croix

4507 | 22

Taylor

1274 | 10

Trempealeau

2533 | 22

Vernon

1223 | 12

Vilas

1327 | 13

Walworth

6299 | 56

Washburn

753 | 5

Washington

9335 | 74

Waukesha

27602 | 222

Waupaca

3758 | 90

Waushara

1781 | 10

Winnebago

13514 | 123

Wood

4549 | 32