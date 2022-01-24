Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5,042 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

5,042 new cases;

No new deaths; 3 added to the system

10,812 total deaths;

1,930 hospitalized patients, 391 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,042 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 11,127 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 909 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,558 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but 3 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 10,812. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 548 new confirmed cases reported and have been 256,499 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 1,571 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,892 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.